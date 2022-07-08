Pick of the Plots: Friday 8th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, July 8.

Fiz and Phill are shocked to learn that the registrar has been cancelled but manage to get things back on track. Tyrone presents Fiz with a pair of Vera’s vintage earrings and with the wedding about to start Evelyn and Tyrone take their seats and watch as the couple prepare to take their vows. Will it all go to plan?

Meanwhile, Audrey is still furious with her family and particularly at David for trying to get power of attorney over her money. In the Rovers she tells the stunned family that she loves them and will leave them her money but to be held in trust by Stephen.

When Stephen reveals that he’s moving in with Audrey at Grasmere Drive to look after her and they’ll be seeing much more of him, David’s horrified.

Elsewhere, Zeedan heads out of the Speed Daal kitchen and is shocked to find Stu playing drinking games with a table full of rowdy lads.

Also, Saira confronts Toyah about Imran’s death; Steven’s roofing nightmare goes from bad to worse.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Liv is stunned when her mum Sandra turns up, supposedly to seek help with her drinking. Is all as it seems?

Meanwhile, excited Chas receives a message from Al.

Elsewhere, a relationship starts to build.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Cindy is driven to tears when the freezer blows at the burger stand, leading her to question whether she can cope without Luke. Later, the family come up with a promotion as a loving tribute to Luke.

Meanwhile, it’s Ollie’s final day in Hollyoaks as he prepares to leave for his job in Canada and he’s eager to say goodbye to Brooke.

Nancy lends an ear as Brooke admits they’re struggling with the idea of saying goodbye, so will they just avoid it? Later, Tony and Imran pull together to give Ollie a loving gift for his send-off.

Elsewhere, Sienna brings the twins into her plans, but when Warren starts to get suspicious, will she be able to think of an excuse?

Also, things get heated between Romeo and Donna-Marie.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm