Victoria Derbyshire named as Newsnight host

Derbyshire previously hosted her own morning news magazine show.

Victoria Derbyshire will become joint lead presenter on BBC Two’s Newsnight, the BBC confirms. Derbyshire will join the flagship nightly news programme on a permanent basis from September, alternating between Newsnight veteran Kirsty Wark.

Victoria previously hosted her self-titled news and current affairs magazine show for five years on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel. The show was axed in 2020 as part of cost-cutting measures undertaken by the BBC. Since then, Derbyshire has become a regular on the BBC News Channel and national bulletins.

“I am so delighted to be joining the legend that is Kirsty Wark and the talented Newsnight team under new and ambitious leadership. This is a special opportunity to take on one of the best jobs in British journalism and help shape the programme’s future. I can’t wait to champion more stories about people’s lives while holding those who represent them to account.” – Victoria Derbyshire

Newsnight has been a nightly fixture on BBC Two for 42 years. The programme won several awards in 2020 for its now infamous interview with Prince Andrew, conducted by former lead presenter Emily Maitlis.

Newsnight editor Stewart Maclean says that he is “delighted” that Derbyshire is joining the programme, adding that she is one of the “tenacious journalists in the business.”