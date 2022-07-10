Neighbours: Nicolette is convinced Clive is cheating on her mother

This week in Erinsbrough…

Monday: Byron is busted in the process of sussing out Danielle’s connection to Clive and she fires him. David’s family get the good news that he will be moved away from the other inmates. Terese, wary of the stress Paul is under, suggests they put off their divorce settlement.

Tuesday: David is daunted by Andrew’s proposal that he wear a wire to catch out the dodgy guard, but he realises it’s a necessary risk and agrees to give it a shot. Accused of cheating on Jane, Clive lets her in on a shameful chapter of his past, leaving her upset.

Wednesday: While David’s trapped and injured, the girls realise they need to do something to take down Emma. While Paul has got a lot on his plate, he’s pleasantly surprised when an old friend shows up in town. A worried Harold can’t bring himself to face the wedding planning sessions.

Thursday: As Toadie and Melanie’s engagement party begins, Melanie is still reeling from Harold’s harsh words. The Kennedys are shocked by the arrival of their son Malcolm. While Paul grows ever more excited at the idea of going into business with an old friend, a wary Shane fishes for further information.

Friday: Mal promises Izzy he will tell his parents about them, she just has to remain hidden until then. Harold goes to the source of his concerns about Melanie: Joe Mangel. Having copped attitude from Angie all afternoon, Melanie finally snaps and puts her in her place.

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm