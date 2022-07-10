Home and Away: Dean catches up with Nathan

This week in Summer Bay…

Monday: Bella gets her passport in order, and Nikau breaks the news to her about his decision. Xander makes a statement. Millie is brought in for questioning. Cash takes Rose off the case. Millie demands an AVO. John apologizes to Dean. Logan is ashamed of his drunken outburst.

Tuesday: Nikau assures Bella that they can make their relationship work long distance. Emmett extends the offer of New York to Mackenzie. Mackenzie throws a send-off party for Bella. Dean asks Ziggy to keep the murder investigation hush around Bella.

Wednesday: Bella gets a warm send-off. Meanwhile, Dean goes to a rundown house with the River Boys. Tane eases his way back into work. Cash and a police entourage search for Dean with a warrant for his arrest. Ziggy can’t watch Dean repeat the past. Roo can’t keep still.

Thursday: Leah and Justine need space from Chloe and Theo. Cash interrupts Felicity and Tane’s steamy kiss with an arrest warrant. Mackenzie prepares to flee. Roo is excited that Martha could be released from hospital. Cash and Felicity’s sibling relationship is strained.

Friday: Roo is on a mission to keep business running. Logan is curt on the job. Alf and Martha try to scheme a way to get Roo to rest. Leah and Justin insist that Theo talks to Chloe, but their plans to break the news gently implode.

Home and Away, Monday to Friday, 1.15pm on Channel 5