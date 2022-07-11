Pick of the Plots: Monday 11th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, July 11.

Kat, Sharon and Sam are in shock as Phil makes a toast to Peggy, and Sam fears Phil will find out what she has been up to.

Kat tells Phil she was about to sign the bar over but Phil is having none of it – he is back and in control. Kat realises Phil must have made a deal to be out but Phil swears her to secrecy for her own safety.

Phil is shocked to hear Kat has moved back into no.31 and despite his pleas, she insists it’s over between them. Sharon tries to talk to Phil but he’s called away by Keeble who makes her demands known and reminds him she’s in charge.

Meanwhile, Sharon visits Kat to check-in but Kat shares some harsh words about Sharon’s lingering feelings for Phil. On edge after her confrontation with Kat, Sharon is nervous when Phil shows up and asks her if she was serious about loving him.

EastEnders, BBC Two, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Fiz, Phill and Tyrone navigate their way around their relationships following the wedding. Has Fiz done the right thing?

Meanwhile, David is unimpressed with Stephen’s new role in the family. Sarah, however, recognises that he has his uses and tries to convince Carla to buy their silk from him. Sarah is left frustrated when Carla rejects the idea, but is flattered when Stephen praises her.

Elsewhere, Aadi is shocked when a wad of cash falls out of Kelly’s bag. She explains it belonged to her dad and she’s trying to return it to the people he ripped off over the years. Aadi urges her to seek Gary’s advice.

Also, Stu is put out to witness Stephen flirting with Yasmeen. Could the physical side of Tim and Sally’s relationship be back on track?

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Priya and Suzy excitedly prepare for the HOP/Take A Vow showcase, unaware the slideshow includes a picture of Holly Barton on the day she died.

The picture of Holly flashes up and Moira hounds Suzy for further information.

Meanwhile, Liv is left frustrated when Sandra admits that she owes four grand to a man named Terry. Sandra pleads her case to Vinny and Liv.

Elsewhere, Gabby is sickened to receive a visiting order from Noah and throws it away, but Amelia retrieves it.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

It’s election day in the Hollyoaks village.

When Scott is held up in traffic, Cindy steps up as Zara’s campaign manager. She advises her candidate to start playing dirty. Zara decides to take a different approach, and after a moving speech about making Hollyoaks a dementia friendly village, Tony worries he might not be the man for the job.

Meanwhile, Sienna has a surprise for Warren in the form of poisonous cupcakes. She gives him a deadly proposition – he must confess to killing Brody on camera, or pay a deadly price.

However, the plan goes awry when Damon gets caught up in the sinister events.

Elsewhere, Olivia resorts to blackmail to get what she wants.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm