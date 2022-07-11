ITV to air Conservative leadership debate

Michael Jermey, ITV’s Director of News and Current Affairs:

“Television debates at important elections help voters engage with politics. ITV has been the home of some of the biggest political debates over the past decade. Sunday’s debate will be an important event as the country’s next Prime Minister is chosen.”

ITV will hold a live television debate with the Conservative leadership candidates next Sunday at 7 pm. The debate will take place at ITV’s White City studios. In 2019, ITV’s Conservative leadership debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt was watched by 4.4 million viewers.

Earlier today Sky News announced they would hold the ‘first TV battle‘ between MPs who are hoping to convince Tory members to make them Britain’s next PM. Sky News will host the television debate with those vying to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and the country’s next Prime Minister on Monday 18th July, ITV’s offering will air on July 24th.

John Ryley, Head of Sky News: