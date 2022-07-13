More classic drama for BBC Four

BBC Four has announced the next set of landmark BBC TV programmes from the archive that will play every Wednesday at 10pm.

As part of the weekly slot dedicated to exclusive screenings of classic dramas to celebrate the BBC’s centenary year, the network continues to feature bespoke introductions from key people involved in the productions.

Affirming BBC Four’s position as a destination to discover the most distinctive content from the BBC’s rich archive, programmes coming up include The Roads To Freedom, which will play on the BBC for the first time since the 1970s. The seminal drama based on novels by Jean-Paul Sartre will air on Wednesday 27 July and will be introduced by Colin Baker, who, in his first TV appearance, played Claude.

In addition, BBC Four has announced additional archive gems that will air later this year, many of which haven’t been seen on BBC network television for several years. They include Dennis Potter’s musical The Singing Detective, the BBC adaptation of Richard Llewellyn’s How Green Was My Valley and the drama adaptation of John Le Carre’s classic story Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy – plus, in the year of the novel’s 90th anniversary, the 1970s series from BBC Scotland, Sunset Song, with introductions from Vivien Heilbron and Moira Armstrong,

Previously announced programmes on BBC Four that celebrate the BBC centenary coming up include the landmark coming-of-age drama set in South London in the 1970s Buddha Of Surburbia with an introduction from Hanif Kureishi; the 1956 early television exploration of the difficulties faced by West Indian immigrants in Britain, A Man From The Sun; Our Friends In The North, the drama about four friends from Newcastle-upon-Tyne which includes an introduction from Christopher Eccleston, and The Billy Plays, which was part of the BBC’s Play For Today series.