Lindsay Salt to take up ‘Director of Drama’ post at the BBC

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the Beeb today announced Lindsay Salt as the Director of BBC Drama.

Lindsay will be responsible for leading a ‘critical genre’ and for ‘delivering distinctive, world-beating content’ across BBC iPlayer and the portfolio of channels.

She joins the BBC from Netflix, since being there in 2019 she was part of the first UK Scripted team and established the new slate with Anne Mensah. Her commissions include Baby Reindeer, One Day, The F*** it Bucket, Palomino and Half Bad.

She also worked on Heartstopper and the fifth season of The Crown.

Lindsay Salt said:

“My time at Netflix under the generous and visionary leadership of Anne Mensah has been a total joy. However, the opportunity to join the BBC was too special to ignore. Its Drama programming is revered around the globe and I can’t wait to get started with the world class team, who empower talent and producers to create iconic shows that stand the test of time. What a privilege to build upon that legacy and find and nurture the storytelling that’ll lead us into the next pivotal phase of the BBC.”

Lindsay’s appointment “heralds an exciting new era” for the BBC’s drama output, according to Charlotte Moore, who adds:

“Lindsay is an inspiring creative leader with a sophisticated understanding of British audience tastes which makes her perfectly placed to lead the genre into the future with work that will continue to push the boundaries and disrupt the mainstream.”

Before her role at Netflix, Lindsay was Head of Development at Sky Drama UK where she ran the development slate for Sky One and Sky Atlantic and was across developments ranging from The Lazarus Project to The Third Day. She started her career at Left Bank Pictures where she worked across a range of productions and development both as a producer and script editor.

Lindsay will report directly to Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer and lead the BBC drama commissioning team. She will start her new role in the Autumn and Ben Irving will continue as Acting Director in the interim.

The Beeb is the UK’s biggest commissioner of drama, the corporation note.