Broadcasting Sky

Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman unite for Sky comedy

July 16, 2022
Doug Lambert
Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman to star in new Sky Original comedy ‘Dreamland’

With the summer sun paying us a very welcome visit it’s high time for a trip to the beach. Filming has begun in the seaside town of Margate for Dreamland; a brand-new Sky Original comedy starring Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who, Crossroads) and Lily Allen (How to Build a Girl, Neighbours) in her debut major TV role.

Based on Sky’s 2018 BAFTA-winning short of the same name, which was written by Sharon Horgan and produced by Merman, Dreamland is a comedy-drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters. Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, it is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.

Eldest sister Trish (Agyeman) is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence (Kiell Smith- Bynoe). And this time, she’s decided: it’s going to be a girl. Her two sisters Clare (Gabby Best) and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) rally around her with their mum (Frances Barber) and their Margate- legend nan (Sheila Reid), “manifesting” a little girl at Trish’s ‘mani-festival’. But when their other sister, Mel (Allen), makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, her return threatens to destabilise the entire family. A knock on their door and their ‘Dreamland’ is no more…

The series also features a guest star appearance from Samantha Bond as Orla.

Dreamland will air across six episodes and will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW in 2023.

