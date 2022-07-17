Broadcasting ITV

Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate

July 17, 2022
Doug Lambert
No Comments
The progamme will air on ITV (England and Wales), UTV in Northern Ireland and STV across Scotland.

At 7pm tonight, Julie Etchingham hosts an hour-long debate in London with the five Conservative Party leadership contenders, vying to become Britain’s Prime Minister.

All five candidates have agreed to take part and over the course of the 60-minute programme, they will debate with each other in response to questions put by the host. Taking place on the eve of the next round of voting, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, and Kemi Badenoch will debate the issues dominating the campaign. Each candidate will have the opportunity to make a closing statement.

ITV is the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster and the programme will give the audience the opportunity to get to know more about the candidates and help them decide who has the qualities to be our new Prime Minister.

Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate will also be streamed live on ITV Hub, as well as through ITV.com/news, ITV News’ YouTube channel, facebook and on Twitter.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting Sky

Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman unite for Sky comedy

July 16, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting ITV

Six part medical drama Maternal for ITV

July 16, 2022
Neil Lang
Broadcasting Channel 5

Jo Joyner to lead cast of aussie drama Riptide for Channel 5 and 10

July 15, 2022
James Ryder
BBC Broadcasting

Lindsay Salt to take up ‘Director of Drama’ post at the BBC

July 15, 2022
Doug Lambert