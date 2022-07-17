The progamme will air on ITV (England and Wales), UTV in Northern Ireland and STV across Scotland.

At 7pm tonight, Julie Etchingham hosts an hour-long debate in London with the five Conservative Party leadership contenders, vying to become Britain’s Prime Minister.

All five candidates have agreed to take part and over the course of the 60-minute programme, they will debate with each other in response to questions put by the host. Taking place on the eve of the next round of voting, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, and Kemi Badenoch will debate the issues dominating the campaign. Each candidate will have the opportunity to make a closing statement.

ITV is the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster and the programme will give the audience the opportunity to get to know more about the candidates and help them decide who has the qualities to be our new Prime Minister.

Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate will also be streamed live on ITV Hub, as well as through ITV.com/news, ITV News’ YouTube channel, facebook and on Twitter.