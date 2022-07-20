Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 20th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, July 20.

Ben wakes up after spending the night at The Arches. He tries to cover when Kheerat arrives, hiding the drugs and dismissing Kheerat’s concerns.

Kheerat shares some sentimental words about their friendship, leaving Ben feeling guilty about Jags. Self-loathing, Ben takes more drugs and bumps into Phil who is concerned about Ben’s behaviour.

At Peggy’s, Ben causes a scene and realising that he is high, Kheerat takes him back to the Panesar’s to be checked over by Ash. The guilt becomes too much for Ben and he tells the Panesars that he killed Jags – he stopped the protection.

Meanwhile, Kathy gives Jay a suitcase of Ben’s things and reveals that he accidentally hit her. Jay accepts an invitation from Lola to go to Peggy’s for a drink.

Thinking Honey wouldn’t want to come, he is surprised that she is up for it, but she later falls asleep on the sofa so Jay goes alone.

Elsewhere, Mitch and Karen tell Felix and Finlay what’s happened.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Maria heads to the station after being summoned by Craig. Gary, having scraped together £24,000 in cash, heads off to meet Kelly’s kidnapper. Is it enough?

Gary meets up with Kieron and Ross in a side street and hands over the £24,000. But the thugs make it clear that unless he finds the rest of the money, Kelly’s life will be hell.

Gary forces his way into the cellar, revealing to Kelly he had put the tracking device in the money bag. They are about to escape when Kieron arrives wielding a crowbar. A fight ensues, but Kelly is shocked by how far Gary is willing to go.

Meanwhile, after Fiz lets slip that she likes a man in uniform, Phill dresses up as Richard Gere from An Officer and a Gentleman and tries to lift her up, but his back goes and he drops her. Phill admits defeat and promises he’ll sign the annulment forms.

Elsewhere, Gail books a table for a family meal to celebrate Audrey’s birthday, but Audrey isn’t in the mood.

Also, Debbie calls at No.3 and offers Ed £30,000 by way of compensation. Aggie makes it clear she has got two weeks to pay up.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Leyla is in a panic.

Meanwhile, Rhona is hesitant when Vanessa suggests a party to celebrate her and Marlon’s engagement.

Marlon is nervous about returning to The Woolpack for the first time since his stroke.

Elsewhere, after seeing Noah in prison, Amelia is pleased they are getting closer. She then hides her blurred vision.

Also, Laurel is shocked when Matty reveals the coke that broke her and Jai up belonged to Suzy.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The villagers find out that PC Saul Reeves has been stabbed, but who will the evidence point to? The stabbing makes Sid start to question his future within the police.

As Vicky makes a decision about the future of her relationship with Joseph, he catches her off-guard with a shocking gift.

Meanwhile, things backfire for Mason when Lizzie tries to help him turn to social media to highlight his magician skills with Ethan as his assistant.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm