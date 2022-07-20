Douglas Henshall says goodbye to Shetland

Henshall debuted the role of DI Perez on BBC One in 2013 in the first TV adaptation of the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

Douglas Henshall will make his final appearance as DI Jimmy Perez in the murder mystery drama Shetland, it has been announced. Henshall will leave Shetland at the end of its seventh series, which begins this August – however, Shetland will return for an eighth series in 2023, with a new lead and further casting to be announced in due course.

Henshall, after nine years in the role, has made the decision to depart the BBC One drama to explore other acting opportunities.

Douglas Henshall:

“After series 5 of Shetland, David Kane and I decided we wanted to do two more series to complete the story of Jimmy Perez. So series 6 and 7 were commissioned together to give us time to wrap up Perez’s story to a satisfactory end. It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost ten years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland. The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next.”

Douglas Henshall’s last outing as DI Perez features in a thrilling new six-part series of Shetland which sees the team investigate the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man. The investigation draws Perez into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an unimaginable threat to the community.

Series regulars are Alison O’Donnell (Tosh), Steven Robertson (Sandy), Mark Bonnar (Duncan), Anne Kidd (Cora), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Erin Armstrong (Cassie), Angus Miller (Donnie) and Anneika Rose (Maggie Kean). Series 7 of Shetland also sees the return of Julie Graham as Procutar Fiscal Rhona Kelly.

Gaynor Holmes, Executive Producer for BBC Drama: