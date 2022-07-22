ITV reveal The Masked Dancer characters for 2022

The characters have been revealed.

After the success of the first series, The Masked Dancer is back on ITV and ITV Hub, as their celebrity cast attempt to baffle, bewilder and bamboozle the panel and viewers with their fancy footwork and dazzling dance moves whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant and elaborate costumes.

Hot footing onto the dancefloor this series are and dancing to their own tune – Onomatopoeia. Hoping that they can paint the dancefloor red – Tomato Sauce, you’ve heard of the worm but now it’s time for a new dance craz -it’s Sea Slug. They will be cutting their own shapes on stage – Scissors, with dance moves to prickle your fans – Cactus, they invented the MoonWalk – Astronaut and will they deliver a first-class performance? – It’s Pillar and Post.

Also battling it out on the dance competition is a disco inferno with Candlestick, kick your knees up, step in time – Pearly King. They’ll be hogging the dance floor – Pig, hoping not to pull a Mussel- Prawn Cocktail and these happy feet won’t be uncoordinated Odd Socks.

In this latest series footballing legend, Peter Crouch will be hoping he can hit the back of the net with his guesses – a celebration that could see his unique ‘Robot dance’ making an appearance!

With success both on and off the pitch and a host of famous friends to boot, could this give him the edge over his fellow panellists? Alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse, they will watch each performance closely as they try to work out which twinkle-toed celebrity is behind the mask.

The former England striker will be stepping in for comedian Mo Gilligan this season, with Mo unavailable owing to touring commitments. Mo will be back to join Peter, Davina, Jonathan and Oti on the panel for a surprise appearance during the run. ITV also promise a selection of special guest hosts along the way.

Presiding over this unique and unusual dance party will be Joel Dommett.

Twelve brand new celebrities will be stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves. Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are. From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, the mystery line up will be dancing onto screens later this year on ITV and ITV Hub. – ITV

Last series viewers saw OIympic gymnast Louis Smith storm to victory dressed as the wonderfully outlandish Carwash. The series also saw Radio DJ and presenter Zoe Ball unmasked as Llama, choreographer and TV judge Craig Revel Horwood as Knickerbocker Glory, Ice skating legend Christopher Dean as Beagle and presenter Kelly Brook as Frog.

The series returns to ITV later this year.