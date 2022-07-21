Swipe It with Joe Tasker for POP

POP, the well-loved UK free-to-air children’s TV channel, will air brand-new original live-action comedy series, Swipe It with Joe Tasker, from Saturday 30th July 2022!

Joe Tasker:

“I had the most strangest and weirdly wonderful collection of days filming for Swipe It… and I’ve had a fair share of strange and weirdly wonderful! I cannot wait for POP’s audience to be thoroughly entertained as they watch something fresh and silly on their tele boxes!”

Commissioned by POP’s IP owner, Narrative Entertainment, and produced by BAFTA-nominated Ben Spiteri, known for Spy School (CITV) and Bad Robots (Channel 4), the magazine show sees TV and YouTube star Joe Tasker face a whole host of wacky challenges. From tricky trick shots, mystery munch and dance-alongs, Joe takes part in a series of games both in the studio and out on location.

There’s plenty of opportunities for eager viewers to get involved at home too, from estimating how many ants it would take to lift the Eiffel Tower, to helping Joe figure out what peculiar item is balancing on his head…

A well-established content creator specialising in comedy, vlogs and TV presenting, Joe has accrued over 1M+ followers across multiple social media platforms, with a weekly reach of over 6M. A regular on Kids TV shows, including Saturday Mash-Up (CBBC) and So Beano (Sky/NOWTV), Joe has carved out a great name for himself across an audience of kids and young adults.

Francesca Newington, Director of the POP Channels at Narrative Entertainment:

“Commissioning Swipe It with Joe Tasker is one of a few steps we’re taking to bring a refreshed, more digital feel to our leading linear channel, POP. It’s our first commission for some time, but we’re hopeful it will pave the way for more exciting commissions in the near future. Joe Tasker is an incredible talent with natural charisma and brilliant comedic timing; we are so pleased he was keen to work with us and can’t wait to introduce the series to our viewers.”

Brand-new Swipe It with Joe Tasker will air exclusively on POP from Saturday 30th July and then be available for catch-up on the POP Player.

POP is available on Freeview 206, Sky 614, Virgin 736 or Freesat 603.