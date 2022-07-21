Pub chain renames booze in tribute to the Lionesses

Despite only just finishing the group stages of the Women’s Euro tournament, the Lionesses have already smashed several records this summer.

To pay tribute to the record-breaking team, pub company and brewer Greene King has rebranded its Ice Breaker Pale Ale to ‘Record Breaker’, for the remainder of the tournament.

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King Sport:

“Even though we’re only partway through the tournament the Lionesses are celebrating some fantastic accolades already. We’ve renamed our own Ice Breaker Pale Ale to ‘Record Breaker’ in honour of the team’s achievements, and also to show how confident we are that they’re going to continue to smash records as we enter the next stages of the tournament.”

When it comes to goal scoring records, England’s Ellen White is set to match, if not exceed the record for the most goals scored for an England senior team. The current record is held by Wayne Rooney (53 goals), and Ellen White is currently only one behind on 52 goals.

What’s more, The Lioness’ 8-0 victory against Norway just last week broke an additional two records. It was the competition’s biggest win to date, making the Lionesses the first side in European history (men or women’s) to score eight goals in a single game – the biggest margin of victory in the European championships ever.

England’s Beth Mead also topped the charts for the most goals scored by a single player in a group stage (5).

As well as England records, the tournament is also bringing in an unprecedented number of fans, with total attendance to matches exceeding the previous record set at the 2017 Women’s Euros in the Netherlands (240,055) during the group stages alone, with 15 games still to play.

The renaming of Ice Breaker Pale Ale to ‘Record Breaker’ is the latest in Greene King’s drive to support the Women’s sport across the UK. This follows a recent report from the pub company and brewer that revealed that (37%) of Brits have never heard of any England women’s footballers. By comparison, 87% of UK residents have heard of players in the men’s team.

Former England player Rachel Yankee:

“I’m so proud of how the team are performing and I have every faith they’re going to continue to break records this year. It’s important to remember that the Lionesses aren’t just breaking records held by women’s footballers, but by men too – it’s a real mark of how the game has grown over the last few years and will continue to do so in future.”

The Women’s Euro tournament is being shown in over 900 Greene King sports sites across the UK. To find your local Greene King sports site, visit: https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/live-sport/