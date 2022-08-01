Being a brunette from Essex increases your chances of winning Love Island

“New analysis reveals that female contestants who joined the villa on day one are the most likely to win Love Island. The county of Essex produces the most Love Island winners. Male contestants who only couple up with one partner are more likely to win the show — five out of seven male winners took the crown with their first partner.” – ATV Today telly critic Vivian Summers

New research by fashion experts Boohoo has revealed what it takes to become a Love Island winner based on the previous male and female contestants who have claimed the show’s grand prize. According to the study, which looks at characteristics of the shows previous winners, the average winner has the following attributes:

The study looked at the physical traits of the winners including height, eye colour and hair colour. The study also identified their age when entering the villa, and whether they entered on day one or later in the series as bombshells.

The average height of a female Love Island winner is 162cm tall (5ft 3”), whilst the average height of a male winner is 180cm (5ft 9”). Additionally, the average age of a Love Island winner is 22 for women and 23 for men.

Brunette women such as Amber Davies and Dani Dyer have a better chance of winning, whilst women with blue eyes were the also more likely to win the £50K prize. For men looking for a chance to win the public vote, the winning combination of hair and eye colour was revealed to be brown hair and brown eyes — six out of the seven male winners have brown locks and five out of seven have brown eyes.

When looking at the origins of Love Island winners, the Southeast of England – more specifically, Essex – produces the most female winners. Series 2 winner Cara De La Hoyde is from Kent, series 4 winner Dani Dyer is from Essex and last year’s winner Millie Court is also from Essex. As for the men, coming from Essex appears to improve chances of winning the ITV2 show, with series 2 and series 3 winners, Nathan Massey and Kem Cetinay both coming from the county.

Interestingly, the majority of the male winners were not part of the original cast, with four out of seven winners being bombshells, including Liam Reardon and Max Morely. Male winners coupled up with fewer partners during their time in the villa in comparison to female winners. On average, the women that won the show coupled up with three partners whereas the men coupled up with two.