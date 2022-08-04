Pick of the Plots: Thursday 4th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, August 4.

Sam is on edge as Phil ignores her calls. She instructs a guilty Zack not to tell anyone about the drugs and warns Jonathan that the dealing has to stop. However, it’s too late – when Phil returns home, he reveals that he knows about the drugs and isn’t happy about it.

Later, Sam is furious to learn it’s Zack’s fault that Phil knows about the drugs. Feeling guilty, Zack offers to make it up to Sam but is left shaken by her response.

Meanwhile, Suki prepares for a business pitch for Ranveer but he wants to know why Kheerat is pitching against her. Suki covers, but when Ranveer’s son, Ravi, arrives, he pushes Kheerat’s buttons, questioning his loyalty to his mum.

At the same time, Ravi riles Stacey as he arrives in the Square, and Phil has an idea when he spots him.

Elsewhere, Finlay has a plan to help the Taylors.

EastEnders, BBC Two, 7pm and 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

As Rhona’s hen party in The Hide gets under way, Matty is simmering to see that Suzy is there. When irate Matty berates her, Suzy knows she isn’t welcome and she leaves.

Later, Matty has a plan. He plants Leyla’s hold-all of drugs on Suzy.

Meanwhile, Faith is happy after a successful day.

Elsewhere, Mary mistakes Vanessa’s kindness for something else and leans in to kiss her.

Also, Dawn’s upset when Alex outright refuses to let her and Billy foster Clemmie.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Damon is concerned for Liberty as the burden of keeping secrets takes its toll on her.

Sienna seriously underestimates her rival when she faces a poisonous revenge.

Meanwhile, Zoe has a lot on her plate as she’s still at odds with Felix, and Pearl worries she’s avoiding Sam.

Later, a run in with Dave makes her realise how much Sam likes her, but things can soon get awkward when she spots a bank transaction that could be new evidence in Maya’s murder investigation.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm