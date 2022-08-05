Pick of the Plots: Friday 5th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, August 5.

Stu’s mortified to see that he’s front and centre of the Gazette article. He is horrified to see his ex-wife, Lucy, at Speed Daal. Lucy orders Stu to stay away from Bridget and drops a bombshell secret from Stu’s past.

As Lucy strides out, Stu protests his innocence. Yasmeen orders him out of the restaurant. Yasmeen catches up with Lucy in Victoria Garden, but what does Lucy tell her?

Meanwhile, George arrives at the undertakers for Mr Pugh’s funeral and reveals that he has taken Eileen’s strong painkillers to ease his toothache but Todd realises he’s as high as a kite.

As Mrs Pugh gives Todd the third degree, George’s sister Glenda arrives. Clocking George asleep in the back of the funeral car, she quickly takes charge of the proceedings.

Elsewhere, Daniel spends the night at The Rovers, but wakes up at 3am and is taken aback to come face to face with Leo, suited and booted. Daniel is suspicious.

Later, over dinner in the bistro, Leo reveals all to Jenny, what has he been hiding?

Also, Ryan assures Debbie that he told the police that he was coerced into the robbery by some dodgy blokes who threatened to kill him.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Rhona is heartbroken when her mum Mary opens up to her.

Meanwhile, Suzy worries she’s losing Vanessa.

Elsewhere, Cain helps his mate Liam.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

It’s the day of Romeo and Prince’s outdoor broadcast and they have had no joy in tracking down the king, but Donna-Marie has a plan.

Later, at the live broadcast, there is an emotional reunion when a secret identity is publicly revealed.

Meanwhile, Zoe is determined to get to the bottom of Maya’s murder investigation and hopes this new evidence is exactly what she needs, but doing some digging proves difficult when she is faced with opposition.

Later, she is caught in the act which nearly leads to her losing her career.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm