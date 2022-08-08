Pick of the Plots: Monday 8th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, August 8.

Kelly’s appalled when she reads about Stu on social media. Alya brings Zeedan up to speed and admits that she is worried about their grandmother. Later, Kelly and Aadi find Stu lying in the streets, drunk and barely conscious. Aadi phones for an ambulance.

At the hospital, Kelly is keen to probe Stu about his past. But with Yasmeen refusing to hear him out, Stu upsets Kelly when he snaps at her.

Meanwhile, Ryan is charged and instructed to attend magistrates’ court tomorrow. Ryan tells Debbie they should stage fake CCTV footage of a masked gunman forcing him to rob the bistro but she refuses to comply.

Elsewhere, Jenny’s annoyed at Leo for not discussing the move to Canada with her.

Also, Leanne invites Toyah to move in with her at Victoria Court, admitting that Spider told her how lonely she’s been feeling.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Rhona continues to stress about her ever-nearing wedding.

Meanwhile, Gabby is ready to give up on online dating until good looking “Chris” pops up. Gabby’s mystery date turns out to be a familiar face, Kit.

Elsewhere, Liam questions everything.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Ste and Romeo get a shock when a returning resident opens up about a recent traumatic experience with The Undertaker, but will they choose to stay in the village?

Meanwhile, Nancy admits to Darren that she misses work. Darren offers to look after their baby so she can return, but has he bitten off more than he can chew?

Elsewhere, Pearl encourages Zoe to have some downtime with Sam and surprises her by inviting him to the house, but it soon goes downhill when Felix walks in.

Later, Felix opens up to Zoe, and DeMarcus’s hiding place is revealed.

Also, Cindy moves in with Grace.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm