Paul O’Grady steps down from Radio 2 show

Paul O’Grady has decided to leave his Sunday afternoon show on BBC Radio 2.

Paul’s last programme will be on Sunday 14th August as he comes to the end of his current 13 week run of shows.

Paul said:

“I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I’m going to miss my listeners as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince, but I feel that now is the right time to go.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 thanked Paul for “so many brilliant years” and noted that the “door is always open” for him to return to the network.

Paul launched his weekly show in the Sunday timeslot in 2009, and for many years Paul ‘The Grinch’ O’Grady has hosted his Christmas Day special on the network featuring messages and dedications from listeners all over the world, as well as an eclectic seasonal playlist.

His final show will feature all the regular features – a Lost TV Theme, the Thank You Letter of the Week and an unexpected playlist. Plus, producer Malcolm picks another unsuitable song for a wedding anniversary, and there’s a dubious Cocktail recipe…

From Sunday 21st August, Rob Beckett returns to Sunday afternoons for his next 13 week run of shows. The Beeb will announce future plans for the slot at a later date.