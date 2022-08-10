Annika to return to UKTV

UKTV’s Alibi has co-commissioned a second series of Annika.

Lead performer Nicola Walker:

“We are all looking forward to fighting crime on sea and land with the MHU for a second series and there are secrets closer to home for Annika that will have to be faced. It’s going to be a bumpy ride!”

The six-part series has been commissioned with US broadcaster Masterpiece and All3Media International. The first series became Alibi’s top performing title of all time, reaching 1.32million individuals since its launch the broadcaster notes.

The critically-acclaimed series is based on the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 drama, written by Nick Walker. The second series will see the return of Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed, Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews, Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson and Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke. Silvie Furneaux also reclaims her role as Annika Strandhed’s daughter, Morgan.

Annika follows the sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed (Walker), as she leads the specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU) that is tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland. Through the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter.

The UKTV Original series has yet to be scheduled for transmission.