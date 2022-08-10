More classic movies on Great! this August

There’s a bumper pack of movie premieres showing this summer on free-to-air TV channel GREAT! movies classic throughout August.

There’s a sizzling selection of films for everyone this month including this coming weekend Little Women (1994) – Saturday 13th August at 6.55pm

Winona Ryder in an Oscar nominated role and Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon star in this family favourite. With her husband off at war, Marmee is left alone to raise their four daughters, her Little Women. There is the spirited Jo; conservative Meg; fragile Beth; and romantic Amy. Also starring Claire Danes, Kristen Dunst, and Christian Bale.

Also love is in the air, but not so great when its two men lusting after the same women, as seen in Legends of the Fall (1994) – Saturday 13th August at 9pm

The Oscar winner for Best Cinematography, this sweeping story is based on the novella by Jim Harrison. It focusses on the Ludlow brothers–two men (Brad Pitt, Aidan Quinn) in love with the same woman (Julia Ormond). Also starring Anthony Hopkins. Directed by Edward Zwick (The Siege).

Next week brings us Donnie Brasco (1997) – Wednesday 17th August at 9pm

Posing as jewel broker Donnie Brasco, FBI agent Joseph D. Pistone (Johnny Depp) is granted entrance into the violent mob family of aging hit man Lefty Ruggiero (Al Pacino). When his personal and professional lives collide, Pistone jeopardizes his marriage, his job life and, ultimately, the gangster mentor he has come to respect and admire. From acclaimed director Mike Newell (Four Weddings and a Funeral), and featuring an extraordinary supporting cast including Michael Madsen, Anne Heche, Bruno Kirby and James Russo.

And later in the month viewers can enjoy a Single White Female (1992) – Wednesday 24th August at 9pm

SWF seeks female to share apt inWest 70s. Non-smoker, professional preferred. An innocent want ad opens the door to murderous, unrelenting terror in this pulse-pounding psychological shocker starring Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

And there’s plenty of star names in My Girl (1991) – Saturday 27th August at 7.10pm

A coming-of-age comedy starring Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Macaulay Culkin and Anna Chlumsky, My Girl is an irresistible story of first love and loss. Chlumsky makes an extraordinary acting debut as Vada Sultenfuss, a precocious 11-year-old tomboy obsessed with death. Their summer adventures from first kiss to last farewell which introduce Vada to the world of adolescence.

Catch up with these greats on GREAT! movies classic on Freeview 52, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303.