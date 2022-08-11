The cheapest locations to get afternoon tea this August

As it’s national afternoon tea week in the UK ATV Today Lifestyle celebrates all things sweet and savoury!

Our friends over at Buzz Bingo have gathered a list of the cheapest places in your area to grab an afternoon tea, so you can join the festivities without overspending.

London

London local? Head down to Cafe Rouge – Victoria on Buckingham Palace Road for a French twist on the British classic. Featuring french onion sausage rolls and Crème Brûlée at only £15 per person, what better way to spend the holiday!

Nottingham

Down in Nottingham, the Lace Market Hotel is serving afternoon tea for only £19 per person! Keeping it classic, the swish restaurant and bar serve finger sandwiches, homemade miniature cakes and fresh pastries prepared by their Head Chef.

Leeds

Just away from the city centre, Weetwood Hall in Leeds is serving their afternoon tea for only £19.50 per person. The location, which is surrounded by nine acres of picturesque woodlands, features smoked salmon and creme fraiche sandwiches, as well as home-baked scones and other sweet treats.

Birmingham

Just like London, Cafe Rouge tops the list as the best location to grab an afternoon tea in the area at only £15 per person! Featuring a variety of sumptuous sweet delights, customers are able to indulge in a lush lemon meringue tart or mini crème brûlée.

Manchester

Cafe Rouge strikes again! Head down to Salford Quays to experience luxurious afternoon tea like no other. From just £15.00 per person, spoil yourself by tucking into some delightful French onion sausage roll or mini vegetable quiche.

Edinburgh

Set within one of Edinburgh’s more spectacular buildings, the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, Cafe Portrait does not only have its impressive setting to offer but also its lush cuisine. From Apricot chutney sandwiches to Moroccan spiced couscous with roast vegetables, this cafe really has a lot to offer. The best part is it’s only £17.50 per person.

Newcastle

This magnificent Edwardian mansion set within a thousand acres of the picturesque countryside provides the perfect backdrop to enjoy some marvellous savouries and sweet treats. Take in your plush surroundings whilst indulging in a tasty English salted cucumber with apple creme fraiche with some seriously delicious sandwiches for just £19.50 per person.

Liverpool

Oozing with character, the stunning Library Lounge at DoubleTree by the Hilton Hotel is not only steeped in history but provides the perfect ambience to enjoy some absolutely divine afternoon tea. Tuck into the carefully selected array of sandwiches and scrumptious homemade cakes for only £15.95 per person.

Sheffield

Rich with history is the luxury country house, The Maynard, nestled within the wonderful countryside. This stunning location combines traditional hospitality with sophistication making it the perfect venue for a nice relaxing afternoon. For a comfortable price of just £15.95 per person, you can indulge in an array of moreish savouries served with a refreshing pint of ale or lager.

Cardiff

Looking for a splendid time at a Parisienne-style bistro? You’re in luck, Cafe Rouge located in Cardiff St David’s II offers a spectacular range of sumptuous sweet and savoury treats all for a beautiful price of just £15.00 per person.