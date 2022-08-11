Pick of the Plots: Thursday 11th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, August 11.

As Stacey and Jean later sit down to talk with Lily, Martin shares some moving words but will it be enough to encourage Jean to come home?

Meanwhile, seeing the Minute Mart closed, a concerned Kheerat tells his siblings to check in on Suki.

Elsewhere, Denise and Chelsea support Amy as she struggles with the realities of becoming a teenager.

Also, Rocky offers Dana and Bobby some advice.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Vanessa’s attempts to delay Rhona from attending the church are thwarted, but Rhona can feel that something’s wrong. Still hoping that Marlon will turn up, Vanessa reassures her.

Paddy bursts through the door wheeling Marlon into the church.

Everyone is emotional as Marlon and Rhona exchange their vows

Meanwhile, Priya shows off her scars as she dances confidently at the wedding party.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

There’s a moral dilemma for one of Hollyoaks’ villagers as the search for DeMarcus comes to a dangerous close.

Later, when Pearl makes an appeal to the police, things take a shocking turn.

Meanwhile, Cindy considers scattering Luke’s ashes, but is it too soon?

Elsewhere, as Nadira has her hen do, Shaq goes to see Juliet, but will their conversation end the affair?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm