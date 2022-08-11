Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 11th August

August 11, 2022
Dominic Knight
No Comments

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, August 11.

As Stacey and Jean later sit down to talk with Lily, Martin shares some moving words but will it be enough to encourage Jean to come home?

Meanwhile, seeing the Minute Mart closed, a concerned Kheerat tells his siblings to check in on Suki.

Elsewhere, Denise and Chelsea support Amy as she struggles with the realities of becoming a teenager.

Also, Rocky offers Dana and Bobby some advice.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Vanessa’s attempts to delay Rhona from attending the church are thwarted, but Rhona can feel that something’s wrong. Still hoping that Marlon will turn up, Vanessa reassures her.

Paddy bursts through the door wheeling Marlon into the church.

Everyone is emotional as Marlon and Rhona exchange their vows

Meanwhile, Priya shows off her scars as she dances confidently at the wedding party.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

There’s a moral dilemma for one of Hollyoaks’ villagers as the search for DeMarcus comes to a dangerous close.

Later, when Pearl makes an appeal to the police, things take a shocking turn.

Meanwhile, Cindy considers scattering Luke’s ashes, but is it too soon?

Elsewhere, as Nadira has her hen do, Shaq goes to see Juliet, but will their conversation end the affair?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 10th August

August 10, 2022
Neil Lang
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 9th August

August 9, 2022
Lynn Swift
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Monday 8th August

August 8, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Friday 5th August

August 5, 2022
Dominic Knight