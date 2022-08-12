Heatwave: Five items to prevent frizzy hair in the heat

Britain is once again in the grips of a sizzling heatwave.

The hot weather means bad news for those most likely to suffer from frizzy hair. Just weeks after the nation recorded record-breaking 40.3°C temperatures, the Met Office has issued another extreme heat warning – set to last from Thursday 11th August until Sunday 14th August.

Not only are temperatures predicted to reach 35°C, but it is expected to be an especially humid period.

Heat and humidity can wreak havoc with our hair – especially for those who have curly locks! The lack of moisture in the air causes dry and damaged hair, or curlier hair, to frizz – turning a sleek and smooth do into a complete hair-orrshow!

But don’t fret! We’ve been poking around online marketplace OnBuy.com and their hair experts have compiled a list of five products to help you survive this heatwave and ensure there are no bad barnet days!

Moroccanoil Treatment Original – 100ml

Suitable for all hair types, this pioneering alcohol free argan hair oil is full of antioxidants and vitamins

This treatment is designed to make hair silky, smooth, and glossy – giving you luscious locks whatever the weather!

Moroccanoil Treatment Original – 100ml | Alcohol-Free Argan Hair Oil, £29.97 – buy from OnBuy

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil For Hair – 30ml

A highly-concentrated, weightless styling oil, this product is also reparative, meaning it doesn’t only increase shine, softness, and vibrancy, but will also repair your hair.

Crucially, it also reduces frizz – making your hair more mane-ageable!

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil For Hair – 30ml, £20.99 – buy from OnBuy

Maui Moisture For Curly Frizzy Hair – 236 ml

This leave-in-conditioner is designed especially for thick, curly hair (which is most prone to frizzing)

It is deeply hydrating, helping to smooth and define hair.

Made with Aloe Vera Juice, Coconut Water and Coconut Oil – Maui Moisture For Curly Frizzy Hair is also Vegan friendly.

Maui Moisture For Curly Frizzy Hair – 236ml, £13.03 – buy from OnBuy

3pk Garnier Fructis Style Anti-Humidity Smoothing Milk

Designed specifically for hot and humid weather, this Garnier Fructis Style Anti-Humidity Smoothing Milk belongs on the frizz fighting front lines!

Made with Argan Oil, apply this product to slightly damp hair (ensuring you cover everything from ends to root) and then blow dry for a sleek finish. Then … voila – frizz free hair for 24hours.

It also comes in a handy three pack – so you’ll be nicely prepared for the next heatwave.

3pk Garnier Fructis Style Anti-Humidity Smoothing Milk – 3 x 150ml Bottles, £28.80 – buy from OnBuy

Olaplex N6 Bond Smoother (100ml)

The Olaplex N6 Bond Smoother is a highly concentrated leave-in smoothing cream. Not only is it designed to nourish and protect hair, but it eliminates frizz and flyaways for up to 72 hours!

Nothing hair raising about this cream! Just smooth sailing for you and your locks throughout the heatwave.