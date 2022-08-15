This August Bank Holiday is Danielle Steel Day on Great! TV.

In a world made of steel…

GREAT! tv celebrates one of the world’s best-selling authors this August Bank Holiday with Danielle Steel Day.

Renowned all over the world for her widely read romantic novels, Steel’s books have been adapted into a number of popular TV movies and this bank holiday GREAT! tv is treating viewers with a Danielle Steel Day. So grab the ice cream, because on Monday 29th August from 6am, the channel will be airing some of the top Danielle Steel TV movies back to back.

Vanished – Monday 29th August at 6am

A couple enjoy a happy existence until an accident claims the life of their son. The tragedy turns both their lives completely upside down as they learn to deal with their grief. Starring George Hamilton, Robert Hays and Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Heartbeat – Monday 29th August at 8am

A tear-jerking love story in which Polly Draper stars as a deserted pregnant screen writer who is faced with the prospect of becoming a single mother. Also starring John Ritter.

Daddy – Monday 29th August at 10am

The dramatic and touching story of a happily married father of three who suddenly finds himself deserted by his wife after twenty years of marriage, forcing him into single parenthood. A young Ben Affleck and Patrick Duffy star alongside Lynda Carter.

A Perfect Stranger – Monday 29th August at 12pm

Raphaella had always been sheltered from the world. Married to a terminally ill millionaire, she is kept in the privacy of luxury until a lawyer notices her alone one misty evening. Robert Urich stars as the lawyer in love in this love triangle story.



No Greater Love – Monday 29th August at 2pm

In the wake of her parents and fiancé’s death aboard the Titanic, Edwina Winfield neglects her own needs to care for her brothers and sister. Featuring an all-star cast including Simon MacCorkindale and a young Hayden Christensen.

Fine Things – Monday 29th August at 4pm

An emotional tale of Bernie Fine’s heart-wrenching search for love. When he eventually finds love, his happiness is short lived when tragedy and heartache strike. Bernie thought he had found love to last a lifetime but learns to face loss and how to move on.

GREAT! tv is available on FREEVIEW 50 | SKY 157 | VIRGIN 189 | FREESAT 142