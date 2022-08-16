Richard Osman bookies favourite for University Challenge role

Names are being banded about following Jeremy Paxman revealing he’s decided to put away his box of questions.

After Jeremy Paxman announced he’s stepping away from his role as host of University Challenge after 28 years at the helm, Richard Osman has emerged as the favourite to replace him.

Irish bookie Paddy Power has tipped the former Pointless extraordinaire-turned-author to land the hotseat on the BBC’s quiz show with Osman priced at 3/1.

A League Of Their Own captain, and ex-football heartthrob Jamie Redknapp, is a surprise frontrunner, being 10/1 to swap the shinpads for the coveted position of host. Current Question Time presenter, Fiona Bruce, is 5/1 to switch from the Thursday night graveyard shift to the Sunday night prime time quiz show, while Professor Brian Cox is 13/2 to host the next bunch of young stars.

The face of The Chase and Blankety Blank, Bradley Walsh is 14/1 to make the move onto another game show, whilst Boris Johnson is as likely as Piers Morgan and Jeremy Vine (all 40/1) to host the show.

A Paddy Power Spokesperson:

“It’s a shame Paxman is stepping away from the show, but it’s been a cracking innings from the lad. We’re a bit surprised to see Redknapp priced so generously, but if he can hold his own in a prime time debate with Gary Neville, then Sunday night family TV will be a breeze.”

3/1 Richard Osman

5/1 Fiona Bruce

13/2 Professor Brian Cox

8/1 Dara O’Briain

10/1 Richard Ayoade

10/1 Jamie Redknapp

14/1 Bradley Walsh

16/1 Jason Mansford

18/1 Ann Hegarty

18/1 Sandi Toksvig

18/1 Allisson Hammond

20/1 Warwick Davis

20/1 Vanessa Feltz

25/1 Laura Kuenssberg

33/1 Jack Whitehall

33/1 Gary Neville

40/1 Jeremy Vine

40/1 Zoe Ball

40/1 Boris Johnson

40/1 Piers Morgan

50/1 Jeremy Kyle