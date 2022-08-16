What glasses suit your face shape?

We can solve your specs woes with a perfect frame shape guide…

Whether it’s prescription glasses or sunglasses, we want them perfect, however, do we know which frame shape would look good on our face shape? If not, Feel Good Contacts has given ATV Today Lifestyle some handy tips to make sure you choose correctly for your face shape.

Let’s identify our face shape first

A general rule of thumb says, it’s always recommended to pick glasses that contrast with your face shape. For example, if you have a round face shape, you may want to pick angular frames, such as rectangular or square frames.

Read on to know more! We will tell you what exactly would look great on you, your BFF, and your partner.

Square faces

Square faces have a wide forehead, chin and cheekbones of similar length and width. They also tend to have a more defined jawline and angular features with strong natural contouring.

Glasses that make an impact on square faces are rounds, ovals, and clubmasters. These frame shapes will help in softening the sharp edges of a square face. Rectangle frames will also create a narrow focus towards the centre of the face. Both thin and thick frames work well on square faces. Darker colours create a classic and timeless feel. If you have a square face shape, you share it with celebrities like Emily Deschanel, Demi Moore, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, and Ben Affleck.

Round faces

Round faces have curves, a wider forehead, chin, and fuller cheeks; they are proportional in width and length.

Angular-shaped frames like square and wayfarers look great on round faces, adding more dimension and balance. Though, one needs to avoid oval, round, and cat eye frames which can make the face appear slightly wider. Thinner, lighter-coloured frames add a soft and romantic touch to round faces. If you also have a round face shape, then you share your face shape with renowned celebrities like Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elijah Wood, and Jack Black.

Rectangular faces

Rectangle faces have narrow foreheads, broad jawlines, wide cheekbones, and a flat chin. They are best suited to frames that balance out the features and draw attention away from the wide jawline.

Thick wayfarer, clubmaster, cat eye and square frames give an illusion of greater width and create balance. Thicker frames work great on rectangular faces to break the length of the face. Bold prints, bright colours, and splashes of neon colours work like magic on rectangle faces. Celebrities with a rectangle face shape include Angelina Jolie, Sandra Bullock, Natalie Portman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam Sandler, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Heart faces

Heart-shaped faces have a wider broad forehead, defined high cheekbones and a pointed narrow chin.

Cat eye and round frames are a perfect pick if you have a heart face shape. Rimless also adds a soft touch making it a great pick. Transparent and pastel-coloured frames are also highly complementary. Celebrities with a heart face shape include Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Campbell, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Jonas, Will Smith, and Ryan Gosling.

Oval faces

Oval-shaped face are longer in length and shorter in width with a rounded symmetry.

You are truly blessed if you have an oval face shape as almost all frame shapes will complement your face. Though, our advice would be to choose a wider frame to maintain a balance of proportions. Rectangle or cat eye frames will create more dimension across your face if it is oval-shaped. Celebrities with an oval face shape include Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba, Adam Levine, and Jude Law.

Triangle faces

Triangular faces are thinner at the top and become wider at the cheeks and down towards the chin.

Ideally, these face cuts need more definition towards the upper half of the face hence, frames with a heavy brow and thick upper frame are suggested to help create fullness. Clubmasters and wayfarers are particularly complimentary. Bolder colours and charismatic prints would create a magic too. Celebrities with a triangle face shape include Victoria Beckham, Shailene Woodley, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Reynolds.