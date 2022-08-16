BritBox September Highlights

More content arrives next month.

BritBox UK adds more programmes to their collection throughout September 2022.

Next month sees the film collection expanding even further, with upcoming launches including award-winning Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom starring Idris Elba, A United Kingdom starring David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike, and The Tourist starring Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie alongside many others.

For comedy fans, sketch shows The Comic Strip Presents and The Real Mccoy will be added to the service this month, along with both seasons of avant-garde hidden camera comedy 3 Non-Blondes.

Our picks for September include Thames Television’s classic crime-fighting drama full of grit, The Sweeney. (from September 1st)Hard-bitten Flying Squad officer Jack Regan gets embroiled in a deadly political plot when an old friend asks him to investigate the death of his girlfriend. Framed on a drunk-drive charge and suspended from the force, with his partner and best mate George Carter unable to help, Jack must rely on his wits to evade deadly government hitmen and expose the real villain of the piece. Starring John Thaw, Barry Foster, Diane Keen, Dennis Waterman and Ian Bannen.

The series of specials in The Comic Strip Presents… arrives also on September 1st. A series of self-contained television movies starring performers from London’s “Comic Strip” comedy club and their friends. Noted for a high sense of parody of previous movies, literature, and generally everyone in sight. Starring Peter Richardson, Ade Edmondson, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Rik Mayall. Guest stars include Crossroads’ Ronald Allen.

Later in the month, (from September 29th) there’s Scottish comedy with Rab C Nesbitt. All of series one through to eight, from 1988 to 1999 will give us all a chance to once more go lowbrow Glasgow style. Rab C. Nesbitt is lowlife scum (and proud of it) in Scotland’s biggest city. Rab spends his time drinking in his local and speaking to the camera about the state of society as he sees it. Starring Gregor Fisher, Tony Roper, Elaine C. Smith, Andrew Fairlie and Barbara Rafferty.