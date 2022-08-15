Pick of the Plots: Monday 15th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, August 15.

Ben has been discharged from the hospital, but Phil knows that he still has a long way to go. Looking for a solution to help his son heal, Phil meets with Keeble and asks if she can throw the book at Lewis.

With things still bad between her and Phil, Sam decides to leave Walford and asks Kat for the code to Phil’s safe to get her passport. There’s a change of plan when Zack calls to say he’s found Lewis. Zack and Sam drive off to get Lewis with a gun from Phil’s safe in her bag.

Meanwhile, it’s an emotional day for the Baker/Taylor clan as Avery’s funeral gets underway. Mitch is dismayed when Tara arrives instead of Felix but at the wake, he realises Felix did this for Avery and apologises.

Stuart’s organising of the funeral has come up short and Jay is forced to fire him.

Elsewhere, Ravi reminds Suki she needs to carry on as normal so she opens the Minute Mart; Howie has some news for Kim; Mr Lister overhears Honey talking about being single.

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

Over afternoon tea, Audrey’s attention is drawn to the arrival of Claudia and Charles in the hotel dining area. As Claudia rows with Charles, she is amazed when Ken, Audrey and Rita pop out from where they have been eavesdropping.

As they comfort Claudia, Rita remembers it was Audrey’s birthday recently. Audrey makes a shock announcement and a stunned hush descends, broken by the arrival of a waiter with a cake, singing Happy Birthday to Audrey.

Meanwhile, Faye is unimpressed when Craig approaches Carla to ask her not to put her under pressure at work. His gift of a ‘special nightie’ to help with night sweats doesn’t go down well either. Faye does nothing to stop Craig when he suggests moving back to his mum’s.

Elsewhere, Spider’s uneasy when fellow protestor Griff introduces himself to Toyah. He tries to convince Toyah that Griff’s a loose cannon.

Also, Yasmeen rips up a letter from Stu.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Charles is relieved when Naomi agrees to talk things through. Manpreet hears an argument as she approaches the church, and sees an upset and angry Naomi burst out and walk away.

Manpreet is horrified to find Charles lying unconscious in the church.

Meanwhile, Jai and Laurel reconnect and agree to take things further.

Elsewhere, Amelia consoles Noah.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Cindy is shaken after being visited in her sleep by a terrifying intruder, and her friends wonder whether the visitor might be a delusion.

Meanwhile, Norma starts to question whether Warren has the guts to betray Sienna, so she shows him how much of a threat she is.

Later, Warren discovers a burner phone with incriminating messages, and Sienna becomes suspicious of him.

Elsewhere, Zoe helps Felix with his search to prove DeMarcus’s innocence.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm