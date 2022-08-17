Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 17th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, August 17.

Worried about Stuart, Karen joins Callum and Vi in looking for him and they find him packing away all his belongings. Sensing all is not well, they ask him about his cancer diagnosis but Stuart tells them he has the all clear leaving them confused about his behaviour.

Karen understands where Stuart’s pain is coming from and alone, Stuart starts to open up and tells her he’s signed over all his parental rights to Rainie, she never wants to see Stuart again. Karen attempts to make him see that that the way he was with Raymond could be postnatal depression and encourages him to get help.

Meanwhile, seeing Billy upset about Honey and Mr Lister’s ‘date’, Sonia tells Billy about Honey’s challenge of saying yes. When Billy explains he wants to get back together with Honey, Sonia encourages him to interrupt and ask her out. Finlay gets there first however as he pretends to be Honey’s boyfriend to relieve her of Mr Lister.

Later, Honey agrees to Finlay having a food stall on the market.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

The news that Stu could be released in a matter of days unnerves Yasmeen. At the prison, Stu tells Zeedan about his case files and how he intends to prove his innocence.

Zeedan visits Adam at the solicitor’s office to request the files. Later, Yasmeen kills the call when Stu calls Zeedan and asks to speak to her.

Meanwhile, Faye watches Craig and Jess larking about at their community engagement stall and is hurt that he appears to be enjoying himself. In the Rovers back yard, Faye makes a pass at Michael, what will he do?

Elsewhere, Summer sees Aaron with a fat lip but he snaps at her for asking about it. Later, Aaron apologises to Summer and reveals his dad gave him the fat lip – he’s an alcoholic.

Also, Stephen senses there’s something not right with Audrey. He suggests now would be a good time to sign the trust fund paperwork, but Audrey insists she’s not in any rush.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Dawn and Billy are left hoping that things will improve as a shy Clemmie needs coaxing away from her social worker’s side.

Meanwhile, Charles feels that his intervention may have made things worse.

Elsewhere, Mackenzie’s on top of the world as he thinks about the future.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Sienna makes Damon a cup of tea, and when he becomes weak, she concludes that Warren must be drugging her. Deciding to bide her time and keep her enemy close, Sienna and Warren play happy families and go for a picnic.

Later, Liberty confronts Sienna for drugging Damon and warns her to be careful around Warren.

Norma sends a picture of Sienna to her hired hitman, the embalmer, but when Sienna decides to do the opposite of what she’s told and go off grid, the embalmer mistakenly sets his sights on Liberty instead.

Meanwhile, the Hutchinson family invite Cindy over for a family lunch to cheer her up, and when Tony goes through Eric’s laptop and finds a folder full of images of Cindy, Eric is forced to lie about having a crush on her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm