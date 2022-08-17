Going on the lash can make loads of cash

“I Used To Manage A Shop, Now I Can Afford My Dream Car”…

One hard working Midlander has revealed how she transformed her life by taking up a lucrative side hustle. Jade, 29, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, decided to become a lash artist with Nouveau Lashes in 2018 after noticing a lack of artists around her area.

“I was always a fan of lashes, getting them done regularly myself. It was because of this, that, I noticed a lack of artists offering quality sets around Tamworth.”

Previously, Jade worked at the Estée Lauder beauty counter in a shop but found that interest picked up quickly once starting her lash business.

In fact, she soon found she was almost matching her previous salary at Estée Lauder in the first three months alone.

“It took me a couple of months to build a solid repeat clientele, but once I had, I very quickly found I was earning around £1,200 a month. And by the end of my first year, I was earning roughly over £32,000, which was way above my salary from my last job.”

Since starting her side hustle, Jade now says she has a lot more freedom and is less stressed, and can start to afford things she wasn’t able to before.

“Although I work a lot of hours, I can adjust my hours and days off to suit me, which gives me a lot more freedom. I feel like I can be myself so much and have a lot more mental clarity. “As well as this, I’ve made friends for life with my clients, and have been able to buy myself things I couldn’t have dreamed of before, like my dream car and several holidays a year. My lifestyle has completely changed.”

You can keep up to date with the latest goings on with Jade and her lash creations at her Instagram page. For more information on Nouveau Lashes and the side hustle boom you can visit their website.

Debbie Law, Lash Trainer from Nouveau Lashes: