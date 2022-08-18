Amol Rajan to replace Jeremy Paxman as University Challenge host

Journalist and broadcaster Amol Rajan has been announced as the new University Challenge host, taking over from Jeremy Paxman.

Rajan has been the BBC’s Media Editor since December 2016 and a presenter of the BBC Radio 4 Today programme since May 2021. He has also presented on BBC Radio 2 and The One Show, and was previously editor of The Independent newspaper.

Rajan said of his new role:

“I have watched University Challenge for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music, and inspirational contestants. It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa. “I am very conscious that in the late, great Bamber, and that giant of British culture, Jeremy, I have vast shoes to fill. With his immense intellect, authority, and respect from students and viewers alike, Jeremy hands over a format, and show, as strong as ever. “I won’t stop thinking today about my late, beloved Dad, whose devotion to Education brought him to England, whose love of Knowledge I imbibed as a kid, and whose belief in the noble challenge of university so shaped my life. I’ll devote my first Starter for 10 to him – and to the millions of quiz fiends who, like me, love those rare occasions when they know the answer before the students do.”

This year University Challenge celebrates 60 years of being Britain’s longest-running quiz show. A special documentary will air on BBC Two and iPlayer later this month. The show is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, and is based on the format of College Bowl by Richard Reid.

The series was introduced to viewers by ITV’s Granada Television in 1962 with Bamber Gascoigne hosting the original run of the show for just over 900 episodes between 1962 and 1987. It switched to the BBC in 1994 with Newsnight and BBC Breakfast Time host Jeremy Paxman taking on quizmaster duties. Bamber Gascoigne died in February this year aged 87.

Paxman will film his last episode later this year, while Rajan will be seen as the programme’s host for the first time in autumn 2023.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Unscripted, said of Paxman’s replacement:

“University Challenge is an incredibly important staple of our entertainment slate as it continues to entertain, challenge and educate audiences. We’re delighted that Amol has agreed to be the new host. Jeremy leaves a very big chair to fill but Amol’s experience, expertise and sense of humour makes him the perfect fit for one of Britain’s longest running and toughest quiz shows. If future student contestants think they’ll get an easier ride with Amol taking over, they can think again!”

Rajan, who is standing down as BBC News’ Media Editor later this year, will start filming early next year and be seen on screen from autumn 2023 onwards.