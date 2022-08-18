Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave role as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders

Rose Ayling-Ellis has quit her role as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis has announced her decision to leave the show, saying it feels like the right time.

The actress has already filmed her final scenes as Frankie Lewis for the soap, which will air in the autumn.

Speaking of leaving, Rose said:

“It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor. I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges. “I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories. “I am excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline; I think it’s a really important one that will hit home for lots of people.”

First appearing in May 2020, Frankie came to Walford to track down her long-lost father Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), triggering some dark memories for Mick who was just 12 when she was conceived.

Frankie was left horrified after discovering that her mother Katy (Simone Lahbib) had abused Mick when he was a resident in the children’s home she worked at.

She has since formed a bond with Mick and the other Carters and has been living with them ever since her mother was jailed in May 2021.

Ayling-Ellis is the first deaf actor to play a regular deaf character in the BBC One soap. She also made history in 2021 when she became the first deaf contestant to compete on Strictly Come Dancing, winning with Giovanni Pernice.

Her other TV credits include Summer of Rockets and Casualty.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders Executive Producer, said of Rose’s departure:

“I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too. “As part of the Carter family, Rose has shone in important narratives such as discovering she’s Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon tackle the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets. “We at EastEnders are incredibly proud of everything Rose has achieved – she’s a real trailblazer, and we wish her every success.”

EastEnders airs Monday-Wednesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.