More My Life is Murder on DVD

The second series heads to DVD later this year.

Award-winning actor and screen favourite Lucy Lawless returns for the second series one of Australia’s most popular crime dramas My Life is Murder. This entertaining crime drama premiered exclusively on Acorn TV, and following its broadcast on UKTV’s Alibi this August, My Life is Murder Series 2 is set to arrive on DVD, and digital, alongside My Life is Murder Complete Series 1 – 2 Box set on 10th October 2022, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

Renewed for a third season, it’s the perfect time to catch up with ex-cop turned detective Alexa Crowe (Lucy Lawless – Xena: Warrior Princess, Parks and Recreation). This series sees her return to her New Zealand hometown after years of living in Australia where she’s called upon to investigate puzzling murders by series newcomer – charismatic DI Harry Henare (Rawiri Jobe – The Brokenwood Mysteries).

Alexa is once again joined in Auckland her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans – To Be, The Heart Guy) who’s closer than ever to her mentor – quite literally, as she winds up living in Alexa’s apartment. But to truly make a fresh start, Alexa must deal with the family troubles she’s avoided for decades, starting with her wayward brother…

This series finds Lucy investigating the death of a drag queen, a museum curator’s murder, the mysterious demise of an ambitious young winemaker and a very cold case of a chef found dead in his walk-in freezer. Can she endure a survival expert murder case and help in the death of a self-help guru?

The second series also welcomes new faces, including cafe owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu, Game of Thrones), and sees Lucy Lawless reunite with Xena: Warrior Princess co-star Renée O’Connor along with other fabulous guest stars, including William Shatner (Star Trek), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home), Jay Ryan (It: Chapter Two), Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead) and Bill Bailey (Black Books).

My Life Is Murder Series 2 DVD Release Date: 10 October 2022

Cat.No: AV3698 RRP: £24.99

Cert: TBA Running Time: 450 minutes

Also available to download and keep from 10 October 2022

My Life Is Murder Series 1& 2 Box set Release Date: 10 October 2022

Cat.No: AV3699 RRP: £39.99

Cert: TBA Running Time: 900 minutes.