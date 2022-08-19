Pick of the Plots: Friday 19th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, August 19.

Summer gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday. Suddenly Summer collapses, throwing Aaron into panic. Coming round, Summer explains to Aaron that she accidentally missed her insulin. Later, Aaron rummages in Summer’s bag and is shocked at what he finds.

Meanwhile, in the factory, Michael points out that the Underworld website needs updating. Sarah asserts she’ll give Lorenzo, his web designer a call, but Stephen offers to do the work himself with Max’s help.

Later, Sarah reveals that she called Lorenzo after all, only to discover he’s owed six months’ wages. Stephen lies to Sarah that he caught Lorenzo embezzling money from the company.

Elsewhere, Adam tells Zeedan he can access Stu’s case files for £1,200. Zeedan leans on Alya for financial help.

Also, Steve reluctant agrees to cancel Ed when Arnie turns up to claim his job.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Chas is torn between her desire for Al and her responsibility to Faith.

Meanwhile, Charity makes it clear that she is dealing with the loss of her pregnancy by moving on with normal life.

Elsewhere, Ethan and Marcus have a disagreement.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Sienna wants out of the criminal world and decides to focus her attention on finding out who ran Warren over. She enlists Ethan’s help and the pair track down the owner of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Scott asks Romeo for tips on how Vicky can improve her self-esteem and surprises her with bundles of clothes so she can have a makeover, but a text from Joseph makes her feel insecure.

Elsewhere, Juliet has a hard time with the news that Donna-Marie wants to turn the Salon De The into a gym, will she get on board with the idea?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm