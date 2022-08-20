UKTV to mark Edinburgh Comedy Awards’ 40th anniversary

Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards has released brand new details for this year’s 40th anniversary.

UKTV announce a brand new four-episode podcast to be released to celebrate this year’s winners as well as a reflective look back on the Awards’ extraordinary alumni, starring Rose Matafeo, Harry Hill, Al Murray, Jenny Eclair, Catherine Cohen and Roisin Conaty.

The podcast, introduced by long-standing Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards Director Nica Burns, will combine winners who represent the changing face of comedy over four decades from both Best Comedy Show and Best Newcomer Awards. The last episode will feature this year’s winners, who will be recorded in conversation the morning after the presentation on Sunday 28th August. All four half hour episodes will be available on Acast and seeded to all podcast platforms.

Awards organisers have also confirmed that previous winner and four-time nominee Russell Kane will host the prestigious Nominees Gala on Thursday 25th August, held at The Pleasance in Edinburgh. This follows the news that the Gala will make an hour-long exclusive programme recorded for BBC Radio 4, broadcast at 11pm that evening.

Clips of the performances and interviews from the Gala will also be released across the Dave social channels, with clips of the Best Comedy Show winner and Best Newcomer winner released on the afternoon of the winners’ announcement on Saturday 27th August. The remaining nominees clips will be released in the weeks after the festival. The content will be available on Dave’s TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For the first time ever, a partnership between Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards and TikTok has been announced, which will bring live behind-the-scenes content of this year’s Gala directly to audiences and fans at home. The exclusive Backstage at the Gala live-stream has will be hosted by Best Newcomer Nominee 2019 Janine Harouni and will be available on Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards TikTok on Thursday 25th August.

Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards are the highlight of the comedy calendar, recognising the incredible quality and variety of shows enjoyed during 2022’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Follow Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter to get all of the latest updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the 2022 #davesedcomedyawards.

Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday 27th August, with nominations and further presentation details announced on Wednesday 24th August.