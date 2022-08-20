Early life of Bear Grylls turned into animated movie

Bear Grylls OBE is known around the world as the ultimate adventurer…

But the story of how he set out on the path to becoming a global icon of adventure has never been told. Until now.

Bear Grylls Young Adventurer: Endangered is a movie about an ordinary teenage boy – one Bear Grylls – who finds himself plunged into a world of action, exploration, and danger, as the newest recruit of a covert, kids-only emergency rescue organization: the Secret Ops Squad.

Endangered sees the animated 14-year-old Bear finding his feet amongst a five-strong energetic team of intrepid teens. With the young adventurer exchanging his school classroom for the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra, ENDANGERED showcases the wonders of the natural world, shining a light on environmental issues like deforestation and species extinction. Above all, it’s a rollercoaster ride of daring rescues, edge-of-the-seat survival, and unbreakable friendships – everything that made Bear Grylls the adventurer we know today.

Bear Grylls:

“The goal with this movie was always to make the ultimate animated adventure, brimming with courage, kindness and a never give up spirit. This is the sort of stuff that I was hooked on as a kid – jungle missions, getting into endless scrapes and adventures with my best buddies and trying to save and protect the world in the process! [The film] has it all, and it is incredible to see how the team has taken a young Bear Grylls and crafted this into such an inspiring, positive, fun adventure.”

Alongside Bear Grylls’ performance, Bear Grylls Young Adventurer: Endangered includes the voice talent of Sean Teale, who has starred in J.J Abrams’ Little Voice and Kevin Eldon, who appeared in the award-winning Game of Thrones.

Bear has been seen by an international TV audience of over two billion viewers. A BAFTA and double Emmy award winner, he has previously teamed up on screen with the likes of Julia Roberts, Roger Federer, and Barack Obama for adventures in the wild. As Chief Scout and an international bestselling author, he is a role model, and inspiration for millions of kids and adults worldwide, known for his tenacious, never give up spirit.

Developed at the iconic Pinewood Studios, Bear Grylls Young Adventurer: Endangered is a partnership between Bron Studios, Platinum Films and BGV.