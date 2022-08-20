GREAT! movies Christmas launches next month

Want Christmas without the wait?

GREAT! Britain’s biggest seasonal channel is back and ready to get festive from Thursday 8th September. GREAT! movies Christmas is back earlier than ever this year because, the company behind the channel note ‘let’s face it – it’s never too early for Christmas!’

The 24-hour, feel-good, free-to-air channel will be bursting with non-stop Christmas spirit, showing heart-warmingly festive films, channel premieres, comfortingly cheesy Hallmark classics and much, much more.

From Thursday 8th September to Monday 2nd January 2023, you’ll be able to indulge in a festive feast of TV treats on the channel – Freeview 52, Sky 319, Virgin 424, and Freesat 303 (temporarily replacing GREAT! movies classic).

All day, every day, there’s a sparkling line-up of Yuletide delights including:

Exclusive channel premieres such as The Mistletoe Promise, A Taste of Christmas, Christmas Cupcakes, Welcome to Christmas and many more

Well known faces such as Mariah Carey in A Christmas Melody, Whoopi Goldberg in family film Call Me Claus, Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan and Suranne Jones in A Christmas Star, and Lesley Manville, John Hannah and Sylvester McCoy in The Christmas Candle

Themed days such as A Romantic Christmas and Santa Sunday

“GREAT! movies christmas is the ultimate free-to-air pop-up channel, bursting with feel-good seasonal films 24/7. Get ready for a whole host of Christmas classics, new premieres and weekends jam-packed with movies for every festive theme. – Great! TV

So, if you can’t wait to kick off the festivities at ho ho ho-me, tune-in to GREAT! movies Christmas channel on Freeview 52, Sky 319, Virgin 424, and Freesat 303.