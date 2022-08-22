Pick of the Plots: Monday 22nd August

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, August 22.

An anxious Stuart snaps and disposes of his anti-depressant’s prescription. Outside of his NA/AA meeting, Linda intervenes when she spots him near a drug dealer and the situation between them gets heated.

Growing desperate, Stuart purchases some drugs, however, deciding not to take them, he hands them to Jada. He seeks out Linda to apologise but is met with a frosty response from Mick.

Unable to get an appointment at the GP, a riled-up Stuart takes drastic action.

Meanwhile, Stuart’s bag of drugs falls from Jada’s purse and Lily steals the pills after they’re confiscated by Denise. Desperate to impress Denzel, Amy takes half a pill.

Denise soon realises the drugs are missing and heads in search of the group with Jack. They come across Amy just as she collapses, and immediately call an ambulance.

Elsewhere, Linda shares the date for her upcoming court hearing with a supportive Mick. Linda gets emotional about the prospect of being separated from Annie after she takes her first steps in front of her and Mick. They almost kiss but are interrupted by Jada.

Also, Billy is jealous as he observes Finlay and Honey together at the Minute Mart.

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they find Stu’s interview tapes. Adam points out that he was questioned for in excess of 10 hours, which is against the rules and there’s a tape missing.

Alya visits Stu in prison but they’re interrupted by the arrival of Yasmeen. With Alya gone, Stu tells Yasmeen the whole story of his affair with Charlie. Later, Yasmeen tells Zeedan and Alya how Stu wants them to talk to his solicitor. Norman, Stu’s solicitor, confirms that Stu was coerced into making a confession.

Meanwhile, Carla becomes frustrated as she struggles to secure a fabric order. Stephen tells Sarah that she’s clearly the business brains of the factory and she should think about buying Carla out of her share.

Elsewhere, will Ed come to Steve’s rescue when Arnie lets him down again?

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

At a hotel, Chas and Al share a tender moment after sleeping together. It’s clear that their entanglement is becoming emotional as well as physical.

As they leave, Belle is stunned to witness Al and Chas passionately kiss.

Meanwhile, Mack and Charity share a moment of self-reflection.

Elsewhere, when Faith’s palliative care nurse tells her that the important thing to focus on is dying with no regrets, Faith’s left thoughtful.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

There’s heartbreak for Shaq and Nadira as their permit application to get married in the park is rejected, but they are determined to sort the problem and turn to Verity for help. She reluctantly agrees to look into it.

Later, Shaq is struggling to write his wedding speech, but when he uses Verity as his muse, he realises he might be making a mistake.

Meanwhile, Ethan is left with babysitting duties as Sienna is preoccupied with crushing her opponent, Warren. Later, Joel is left shaken when Sienna reveals her terrifying plan of revenge for Warren.

Elsewhere, Maxine opens up to Vicky about the abuse she endured at the hands of her late husband Patrick, in the hopes she realises she deserves better than Joseph.

Later, Maxine turns to catfishing as a means to help Vicky move on from Joseph, but has she gone too far?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm