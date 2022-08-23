Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 23rd August

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, August 23.

Bernie does all she can to help a frantic Stuart as the situation at the GP surgery escalates.

Meanwhile, paramedics attend to Amy whilst Jack and Denise watch on in despair. Martin pushes Lily to find out how Amy got her hands on the drugs.

Later, Martin is adamant that Denzel supplied Lily with the drugs, and confronts Howie.

Elsewhere, Janine flirts with Mick but he is distracted with thoughts of Linda. Trying to offer his support, he asks Linda to go over the exact events of the accident and encourages her to check her call log online.

Mick and Linda soon discover that Linda made a call to The Vic that night, panicking Janine.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Chas and Al are mortified when Belle confronts them about their affair.

Meanwhile, with Sandra getting in her head, Liv eyes Vinny and Gabby as they talk. Sandra’s pleased when the interaction seems to fuel Liv’s doubts.

Elsewhere, Naomi has a plan to reunite Marcus and Ethan.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As Shaq and Nadira’s wedding fast approaches, the groom is nowhere to be found, and the Maalik family fear history is repeating itself.

Peri spots Nadira and Juliet together and confronts them for continuing their affair.

Meanwhile, Sienna sets out to tell Warren some shocking information but is stopped in her tracks when he berates her for not focusing on their daughter, and Warren infuriates Norma when he chooses his family over her.

Elsewhere, Maxine is pleased with herself for getting Vicky’s mind off Joseph, unaware that this could lead to more heartbreak.

Later, Joseph, feeling ignored from Vicky, introduces himself to Serena.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm