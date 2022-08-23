Channel 4 look back to the 1980s

The three part series is entitled, ‘The ‘80s: The Future is Now’.

A story of ‘80s Britain told in a new way: how a cocktail of politics, culture and technology – along with some extraordinary personalities – reshaped the nation and arguably, the world.

But it’s not simply about the past; the series will serve as a prism for looking at the our present – a letter to the future showing how sometimes as a nation, when we are our most divided, we are also at our most brilliant.

This eye-opening account of the 1980s will explore how – in a decade of division and conflict – Britain reinvented herself through radical politics, ferocious culture wars and futuristic technology. And by doing so, laid the foundations for the world we live in today.

The three episodes will range across how the threat of nuclear Armageddon dominated politics and seeped into the nation’s psyche; how popular culture brought about change by stealth in an atmosphere of moral panic; and how Thatcher’s Britain replaced coal with computers to pioneer some of technology’s biggest innovations.