Joss Stone goes stateside for Lorraine feature

ITV Daytime gets a touch of Nashville culture…

Joss Stone has welcomed the Lorraine cameras into her Nashville home – for a brand new transatlantic segment on the show.

The singer, who has been the star of cooking segments on the ITV Daytime show in the past from her Devon home, will share an insight into her life in her adopted hometown in the US – exploring the city, plus eating and cooking delicious food.

Speaking to summer host Christine Lampard, Joss explained:

“I can’t believe this has happened because it was a pipe dream. When we did the little bit in my house in Devon, it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, do you want to do a bit of cooking on Lorraine?’ ‘Yeah! I’d love to!’ “Oh, my goodness, I was so excited when it happened. We were talking [during the shoot], ‘Maybe we could get everyone to come over to Nashville?’ They said yes and it happened – it was great. I found some really interesting things in Nashville I didn’t even know were going on.”

Joss also shared her passion for gardening. Christine said, “You live there and obviously it’s home for the foreseeable future, it’s allowing us to have a little bit of insight into your life over there.”

“[And] my garden – I’m growing watermelon over there,” said Joss.

“You’re very proud of that, aren’t you?” asked Christine.

Joss replied: “I love my garden. It’s so good.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV & ITV Hub