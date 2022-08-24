Koyo’s Zelensky pin badge to raise funds for Ukraine’s United24 charity

Collectible merch specialist Koyo is rallying support for Ukraine among pop culture fans by releasing a Zelensky collectible pin badge, to mark six months to the day since the country was invaded by Russia.

Games & pop culture merchandise specialist Koyo has partnered with Manchester-based artist Stanley Chow to release a collectible pin badge depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, marking six months to the day since Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

All profits from the sale of the badges will be donated by Koyo and Chow (https://www.stanleychow.co.uk) to the United24 (www.united24.gov.ua) charity, set up by President Zelensky as the main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine.

All funds collected by United24 are transferred to the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and allocated by assigned ministries to cover the country’s most pressing needs. In addition, Koyo will also be delivering Zelensky pin badges to leaders of all United Nations member countries to encourage solidarity with the people of Ukraine and its President.

The Zelensky pins are launched today, Wed 24th August 2022, on pre-order for £4.99, with all profits to the United24 charity, at https://thekoyostore.com/products/zelensky-pin-badge.

