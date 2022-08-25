BBC One to air a new series of Gladiators in 2023

BBC One is to air an 11-episode series of Gladiators in 2023.

A new generation of superhumans will be pitted against contestants in the “ultimate test of speed and strength”. There will be brand new games featured alongside classic challenges, culminating with the Eliminator at the end of each episode.

The show will be produced by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK.

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, said:

“Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other. Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director Hungry Bear, added:

“It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return. What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime? Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized, superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

Gladiators originated in the US, first aired in the UK from 1992-2000 on ITV, and was revived on Sky in 2008 and 2009.

ITV’s version of the show was presented by John Fashanu and Ulrika Jonsson and pulled in large audiences on Saturday nights. The Sky revival was hosted by Ian Wright who was joined by Kirsty Gallacher for the first series and then Caroline Flack for the second.

The BBC’s revival will be filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023.