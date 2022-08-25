United Kingdom to return to Junior Eurovision

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast on the BBC for the first time in the competition’s history, it was announced today.

Nearly two decades after ITV cancelled coverage of the contest due to ‘low ratings’, the Beeb have announced that the United Kingdom will return to Junior Eurovision this year.

The 20th Junior Eurovision will be shown live on CBBC, BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Yerevan, Armenia will play host to the event following Maléna’s winning performance in 2021 with Qami Qami.

The process to select an act and song is now underway and is being led by CBBC with BBC Studios Entertainment and Music.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children’s and Education, said:

“We are beyond excited to bring the Junior Eurovision Song Contest to the BBC for the first time, and to showcase the diverse young musical talent from across Europe for children and their families to discover and enjoy together.”

The news follows the announcement in July that the BBC will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom on behalf of Ukraine.