EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis to explore ‘inclusion for deaf individuals’ in BBC documentary

Rose Ayling-Ellis is to present a documentary for the BBC exploring inclusion for deaf individuals.

The Strictly 2021 champ and EastEnders star, who is profoundly deaf, will explore ‘positive movement for societal change’ and ‘inclusion for deaf individuals’ in a new documentary for the Beeb.

The hour-long documentary – provisionally titled Signs For Change – will question if society is adapting fast enough to allow for equality amongst the deaf and hearing worlds by looking at Rose’s own experiences and encounters with people on the frontline, pushing for change.

Ayling-Ellis, who announced her decision to leave EastEnders earlier this month, said:

“This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it is high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience. My hope is to encourage people to look at our attitude as a society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people. It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront. “I have always admired the incredible, ground-breaking work of Rogan Productions, and I am thrilled to be working with James and the team to document my life, and to share what matters most to me.”

The announcement of the documentary follows the news that, as of May 2022, British Sign Language has been officially recognised in law.

With plenty more still to be done in the fight for true inclusion for deaf people, Ayling-Ellis will meet trailblazers in the deaf community, emphasising the societal changes that can make a tremendous impact on people’s lives.

The documentary will be made by Rogan Productions for BBC One and iPlayer.

James Rogan, Creative Director at Rogan Productions, said:

“From the moment Rose was awarded full marks on Strictly, the earliest in its history, we knew we had to make a documentary with her. Her ability to break boundaries and transform the way we see the world is exceptional. This documentary is the opportunity for her to share a lifetime of experience and a powerful call for change.”

Emma Loach, BBC Commissioning Editor, added that the documentary “will shed important light” on the challenges that hearing-impaired people still face in the UK.