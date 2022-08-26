Sky to return for more House of the Dragon

Sky have committed to a second run of episodes.

Following the successful launch of its first episode, it has been confirmed that House of the Dragon will be returning for a second season.

The series available exclusively on Sky and NOW in the UK has received strong critical acclaim and multiple 5* reviews, being dubbed ‘Bigger, bolder and bloodier than Game of Thrones’ (The Independent) and ‘visually sumptuous’ (The Times). Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Zai Bennett, MD of Content at Sky:

“House of the Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values. We look forward to sharing a second series with our customers on Sky and NOW.”

Cast in the first series include Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.