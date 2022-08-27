September highlights from Rakuten

Video-On-Demand platform Rakuten TV list their latest titles for September.

In Rakuten TV’s “STORE” selection, Headliners from this month’s slate includes the smash hit of the Summer, Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise returns in the star-studded sequel to the 1986 action film also starring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Other major titles, perfect for the family, include the animated Box Office smash hits, DC League Of Super-Pets and Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

In previous years, we’d already have a new FIFA World Cup champion by now, however with the FIFA World Cup moved to November this year, football fans are going to have to get their kicks elsewhere this Summer. From the glorious highs of England’s 1966 victory, audiences will be able to witness the darker side of football in Tigers, the true story about Swedish footballer Martin Bengtsson’s life-and-death journey during his time at Inter Milan.

As the countdown to Halloween begins, now available on Rakuten TV are a selection of brand new horrors. New horror titles to Rakuten TV include the chilling body horror, Shapeless, the hilarious mockumentary, When The Screaming Starts, as well as the creepy Torn Hearts and supernatural dark comedy, Terrornet.

Additional new titles include Good Luck To You, Leo Grande and Jurassic World: Dominion both or which will be available to buy and keep. Other exciting new titles include Kick Out the Jams: The Story of XFM (documentary on the iconic radio station), Death Pursuit (action thriller starring Vinnie Jones), The Road Dance (period drama starring Hermione Corfield, Will Fletcher and Mark Gatiss), Her Way (French drama with Laure Calamy) and Big Gold Brick (dark comedy starring Andy Garcia and Oscar Isaac).

Rakuten TV will also be releasing for free on their AVOD section; Eating Our Way To Extinction (documentary on the food industry narrated by Kate Winslet), Begin Again (comedy starring Keira Knightly and Mark Ruffalo), 21 And Over (comedy starring Miles Teller), Chapter 27 (drama about the murderer of John Lennon), Elvis & Nixon (comedy/drama) and The Captive (thriller starring Ryan Reynolds). There are also plenty of Back To School treats with four new family releases; Justin and the Knights of Valour, Hope Dances, Sox: A Family’s Best Friend and A 2nd Chance.

In SVOD, Rakuten will be releasing The Serpent Queen on 11th September.

For this month’s promo, Rakuten TV will be helping audiences bring home the adventures for less – with Sony Picture’s best sellers on offer. Buy and keep Spider-Man: No Way Home and Morbius in UHD for £10.99.

Batman Day – Celebrate Batman Day (17th September) with special price to buy and keep The Batman for £10.99 and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight for £6.99 in UHD. Offer available between 12th-18th September.

More Box Sets have also been made available on the platform.