Jenny Powell “Why bone broth is my secret weapon”

TV Presenter, mother and ‘her off Wheel of Fortune’, Jenny Powell is a fan of Boosh Foods Bone Broth, to keep her full of energy and glowing with health.

Bone broth has formed the basis of natural restorative nutrition for hundreds of years. Benefits include supporting gut health, and muscle and bone repair, and the high concentration of collagen makes skin look brighter, tighter and more nourished.

Jenny Powell:

“As I’ve grown older, I’ve become more aware of clean eating; so what goes into my body or onto the family dinner table needs to be healthy and nutritious. The menopause left me exhausted, but including bone broth into my diet helps me keep up my active lifestyle, run around after my daughters and boost my mood.“

Boosh Foods organic bone broths are slow-cooked for over 16 hours and rich in collagen, protein, amino acids and vitamins. In fact, a 350g jar of Boosh Beef Broth contains 10g of protein and 6.7g of collagen. They are made from grass-fed cows and free-range chickens and are free from any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives with no added sugar. Boosh even double filter the water used in the process.

Jenny’s tips for using Boosh bone broth:

Use the Beef Broth as stock in homemade Shepherd’s Pie

Drink it warm as a comforting cuppa

Make a salad dressing using the spicy Mexican Beef Broth

Use the Chicken Broth to simmer pho noodles

Use as a base for a smoothie, a cocktail or a mocktail

Pop one in your bag for a meal on the go

Encourage your family to talk about the health benefits

Dr Rachel Taylor, neuropsychologist and Founder of UNBroken:

“I love bone broth as it literally is the best sustainability hack in the world as you use the whole of the animal for it and get all the best amino acids and minerals from it. We get things that are tricky to get from modern cooking but that we need to keep ourselves healthy and promote our true wellbeing. “Bone broth contains gelatin which boosts intestinal health and reduces gut inflammation, chondroitin which helps your joints remain healthy and repaired, promotes plasticity and renewal in the central nervous system, collagen which helps with anti-ageing functions as well as good organ health, proline is involved in good collagen production and glycine, which has been shown to help with mental health conditions and quality of sleep.”

Boosh Bone Broth is available online or via Ocado, RRP £25.99 for six jars